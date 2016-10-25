Boise State at Wyoming: Fans guide to Saturday night’s football game

Sports

NO. 13 BOISE STATE AT WYOMING

▪ When: 5 p.m. Saturday

▪ Where: War Memorial Stadium (FieldTurf, 29,181 capacity, 7,200 elevation), Laramie, Wyo.

▪ TV: CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Adam Archuleta, Cassie McKinney) CBS Sports Network can be found on Cable One (channel 139, 1139 HD), DirecTV (channel 221) and Dish Network (channel 158)

▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

▪ Records: Boise State 7-0 (3-0 Mountain West); Wyoming 5-2 (3-0 Mountain West)

▪ Kickoff weather: Mid 60s, cloudy, no chance of precipitation, sunny skies and gusty winds

▪ Vegas line: BSU favored by 13  1/2

▪ All-time series: Boise State leads 10-0

▪ Last five meetings: 2015 — BSU def. Wyoming 34-14; 2014 — BSU def. Wyoming 63-14; 2013 — BSU def. Wyoming 48-7; 2012 — BSU def. Wyoming 45-14; 2011 — BSU def. Wyoming 36-14.

▪ Years as FBS-level program: Boise State (21), Wyoming (105)

▪ Bowl appearances: Boise State 16 (11-5); Wyoming 13 (6-7)

▪ Number of times ranked in the AP Poll and highest ranking, according to Sports-Reference.com: Boise State — 132 weeks ranked (high of No. 2 in 2010); Wyoming — 56 weeks ranked (high of No. 6 in 1967)

▪ Did you know? Wyoming has had 43 players selected in the NFL Draft.

▪ Next home game: vs. San Jose State (Friday, Nov. 4, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

