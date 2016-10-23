Timbers out, Union in on MLS Decision Day

Portland was eliminated, Dallas claimed the Supporters' Shield as the top regular-season team and Seattle's late-season revival continued on an eventful final day of Major League Soccer on Sunday before the playoffs.
In the Western Conference there were four teams vying for the final three playoff spots beneath Dallas, Colorado and Los Angeles.
Seattle, which fired coach Sigi Schmid after a disappointing first half of the season, beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 and will face Sporting Kansas City in a knockout match. Sporting beat San Jose 2-0.
Salt Lake will face Los Angeles in the other knockout match. The Galaxy played a scoreless draw with Dallas.
The defending MLS Cup champion Portland was eliminated from the playoffs with a 4-1 loss at Vancouver. With Columbus already eliminated going into the final day, it marked the first time in league history that the finalists from the prior season did not make the playoffs.
Dallas claimed its first Supporters' Shield and is assured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and for the MLS Cup match if they make it that far.
Colorado, which finished bottom of the league last season, missed out on the Shield with a 1-1 draw against Houston. But the Rapids did earn the first-round bye with Dallas.
Bradley Wright-Phillips of the New York Red Bulls won the league's Golden Boot award with 24 regular season goals. He's the third player to win the award twice, joining Chris Wondolowski and Jeff Cunningham.
New York Red Bulls finished in the top spot in the Eastern Conference, three points up on rival New York City, which beat Columbus 4-1. Both get opening-round byes.
Toronto, which had already claimed a playoff spot, snapped a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Chicago, which was already eliminated.
Toronto will play Philadelphia in a knockout game. The Union lost 2-0 to the Red Bulls but claimed the sixth and final spot in the East because of New England's 3-2 victory over Montreal. The Revolution fell out of playoff contention despite the win because of goal differential.
Montreal will play D.C. United in the other knockout match. United fell 4-2 on Sunday to Orlando, which was already eliminated.
