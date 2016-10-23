Wright-Phillips gets Golden Boot, Red Bulls win the east

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 24th goal of the season to win the Golden Boot award and the New York Red Bulls beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Sunday to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
New York (16-9-9), which hasn't lost since July 3, finished three points ahead of NYCFC and will have a first-round bye. Philadelphia (11-14-9) is tied for sixth place with New England, but advanced to the playoffs due to goal differential. The Union will face Toronto on the road Thursday night in a knockout game.
Wright-Phillips opened the scoring in the 26th minute when he ran past the defense for Aurelien Collin's through ball and chipped goalkeeper Andre Blake.
New York rookie Alex Muyl scored his second goal of the season in the 57th minute. Sacha Kljestan sent a deflected cross in front of goal and Muyl calmly slotted it inside the far post. Kljestan wasn't credited with his 20th assist — which would have tied a MLS record.
Wright-Phillips joined Jeff Cunningham and Chris Wondolowski as the only two-time winners of the scoring award. Wright-Phillips, who also won it in 2014, extended his MLS record for goals during a three-year span with his 68th.
