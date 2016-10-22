UTEP wins 5OT thriller over UTSA 52-49, ends 5-game skid

Ryan Metz's 6-yard TD pass to Warren Redix in the fifth overtime lifted UTEP over Texas-San Antonio 52-49 on Saturday night and ended the Miners' five-game losing streak.
It was the first five overtime game in Conference USA's history.
Metz threw two of his three TDs after regulation, including a 25-yarder to Aaron Jones in the second OT.
In the fourth OT, UTEP (2-5, 1-3) fumbled the snap at the Roadrunners' 3-yard line and the ball was recovered by UTSA's Kevin Strong Jr. The Roadrunners' Victor Falcon then missed a 42 yarder to force overtime five.
Falcon made a 33 yarder in the fifth OT to put UTSA (3-4, 2-2) up 49-46.
UTEP twice rallied from 14-point deficits to tie the score at 14 in the second quarter and at 28 in the third.
Metz was 15 for 23 passing and 211 yards. UTSA's Dalton Sturm was 18 for 34 for 214 yards, 3 TDs and an interception.
