Howard, Tillery lead Southern to 49-17 win over UAPB

Austin Howard passed for three touchdowns, Lenard Tillery ran for two more and Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-17 on Saturday night.
Howard completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards without an interception and Tillery had 135 yards rushing on 19 carries. It was Tillery's third consecutive 100-yard game and his fifth this season. Willie Quinn finished with six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns for Southern (4-2, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Tillery scored on two 6-yard runs, and John West added another, as the Jaguars built a 21-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
Jamie Gillan kicked a 25-yard field goal to pull AUPB (1-6, 1-4) within 24-10 at the break, but Howard sandwiched touchdown passes of 11 and 27 yards to Quinn around a 14-yard scoring strike to Dontrell Brown and Southern led 42-10 with 10:14 to play.
Southern had 515 total yards and a season-high 33 first downs.
Willie Young had eight receptions for 118 yards including a 62-yard touchdown.
