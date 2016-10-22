Price stops 19 shots in 2nd start, Canadiens beat Bruins 4-2

Carey Price stopped 19 shots in his second start, and Brian Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had second-period goals Saturday night to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.
Price, playing just his second game after a bout with the flu at the start of the season, missed most of last season with a right knee injury. He won his season debut, stopping 27 shots against Arizona on Thursday.
Torrey Mitchell and Paul Byron also scored for Montreal, which has not lost in regulation through its first five games (4-0-1). Byron's goal was short-handed.
Dominic Moore and Ryan Spooner scored for Boston, which is winless in its last nine games at home against its longtime rivals. Backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 25 saves.
