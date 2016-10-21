Ashley Wagner wins Progressive Skate America short program

American Ashley Wagner won the Progressive Skate America short program Friday night with a score of 69.50, building on her second-place finish in the world championships.
Japan's Mai Mihara, making her Grand Prix Series debut at 17, was second at 65.75, and U.S. champion Gracie Gold third at 64.87. The free skate will determine the champion Saturday at Sears Centre Arena.
Wager performed with a fierce and determined style, delivering a technically solid and entertaining program to "Sweet Dreams" by the Eurhythmics.
"I capitalized on the momentum (from worlds) going into the summer," said Wagner, the 2012 Skate America winner. "It inspired me to train even harder than I had been because it showed me that my training got me onto that podium. It motivated me and made it a realistic goal to get onto that Olympic podium, and I can almost taste it. It's a totally new season. I'm hopefully a different athlete from that Worlds event and I think it's just about building on that from here on out."
Mihara fell during her warmup, which she said relaxed her during her performance.
"I think for my first Grand Prix event, I did a good job," she said.
Gold, coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish in the world championships, fell on her triple flip, but otherwise was solid in her performance to a tango.
"I had a hiccup on the triple flip, but I went after everything," Gold said. "I just need to keep working on the program and just keep getting it out there."
Gold said the months after the world championships were difficult and affected her training.
"It was a pretty hard summer," she said. "I had trouble getting going and getting my feet under me for some reason. I felt I had let myself down. No one else felt the intense shame that I felt, but it was just so internal that I had trouble getting back out there. But as soon as I got the momentum going, I've been feeling excellent."
Three-time World champion Mao Asada of Japan, hampered by a knee injury, was fifth.
In pairs, Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took a commanding lead program with a score of 75.24. Americans Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier, who missed last season with a knee injury to Denney, were second at 67.29, and Canadians Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau followed at 66.49.
Tarasova and Morozov, fifth in the world championships, received high marks on their opening triple twist as well as their lifts, spins and footwork.
"Today we have a short program we did well," Morozov said. "We have a personal best and were glad to have this moment."
