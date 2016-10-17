Community Calendar: Tuesday, Oct. 18

BASEBALL
Pac-West: Call 866-3436 or pacwestbaseball.com.
▪ Taking registration for its offseason Velocity Plus throwing program in November and December. For baseball and softball players (all position players). Eight-week program, three days per week, 24 one-hour sessions. Cost is $425.
BASKETBALL
Little Hopper’s Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the J.A. Albertson Activity Center, College of Idaho, Caldwell. Camp for children ages 3-12. Kids will also meet the 2016-17 College of Idaho women’s basketball team and coaches. Cost is $15 per child. Call coach Matheson at 954-7252.
Boise Slam tryouts: For boys grades 9-11, Oct. 29 for the 2017 season. For more information, go to boiseslam.com or call Mike at 830-2723.
BOCCE
Idaho Bocce Ball Club: League play at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the USBF courts, Ann Morrison. All skill levels welcome, free lessons. Cost is $10 per person for a season of league membership. Call Lou at 336-2453 or Mike at 376-3171.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
Free beginners clinics: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. first Thursday of each month at Fort Boise Park. Call 608-7616.
Pickleball: Go to boisepickleballclub.org for free lessons, places to play, schedules of play times.
RUNNING/WALKING
Treasure Valley Out of the Darkness Community Walk: Registration from 8:30 to 10 a.m., opening ceremony at 10 a.m., walk at 10:30 a.m. and closing ceremony at noon Oct. 29 at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park. Approximate three-mile route begins and ends in Kleiner Park at the bandshell, with part of the path circling The Village at Meridian shopping center. Benefit for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Call 553-4140 or go to bit.ly/tvootdwalk.
YMCA Healthy Living Center’s Obesity Awareness Walk: 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park. Half-mile flat walking course. Free, but $10 registration if interested in being eligible to win prizes. Call 344-5501 or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
YMCA Halloween Run: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Ann Morrison Park, with a costume contest prior to the race at 5:15 p.m. Choice of a Monster Mile or 5k. Entry fee is $35 general, $30 youth, in advance. Race day will be $40 and $35. Call 344-5502, ext. 280, email racedirector@ymcatvidaho or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
Onward Shay! Boise Half and Full Marathon: Noon Oct. 30 at Payette Brewing Company. Held in honor of Shay Hirsch, wife of George Hirsch. There is also a Run Toto Run Kids’ Race, 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Boise High ($10). Registration for the marathon is $150; half is $95. Go to onwardshay.com.
Turkey Trot Relay Race: Nov. 19 at the east end of Ann Morrison Park. Four-person relay, each member runs/walks a two-mile leg. Teams closest to their predicted times win a turkey for each team member. Applications at running stores and at ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?eid=3456 or call 867-9500.
Track and Field
YMCA Team Idaho youth cross country program: Meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 26, alternating between Hobble Creek Park and Camel’s Back Park. Open to anyone in the 6-13 age group. Free to YMCA cross country participants and $2 for non-participants. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org or ymcatvidaho.org.
