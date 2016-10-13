Treasure Valley motor sports calendar: Friday, Oct. 14

FIREBIRD RACEWAY (DRAG RACING) FRIDAY-SUNDAY
What: NAPA Halloween Classic XXIII open to all competitors in variety of classes from the Top Gun Shootout to Sportsman eliminator with a weekend purse topping $45,000
When: Gates open at 8 a.m. each day, and racing starts at 9:30 a.m. (Friday), 12:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 8:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Admission (each day): $15 adults, $5 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Saturday adult admission is $20
Location: Five miles north of Highway 44 on Highway 16, about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle
Web: firebirdonline.com
