Treasure Valley motor sports calendar: Friday, Oct. 7

OWYHEE MOTORCYCLE CLUB FRIDAY & SATURDAY
What: Flat track racing for Outlaw Karts, Bikes and Quads
When: Spectator gates open at 3:30 p.m. each day, and racing starts at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
What: OMC Summer Motocross Series round No. 11
When: Gates open at 6:30 a.m., practice starts at 8 a.m. and racing begins at 9 a.m.
Admission (each day): $10 adults and $5 for children, seniors and members. Children 5 and younger are free
Location: 6600 Cartwright Road, Boise
Web: omcracing.com
FIREBIRD RACEWAY (DRAG RACING) SATURDAY
What: Larry H. Miller Subaru Pre-Classic Open Test Day with unlimited grudge racing and a Junior Dragster points event
When: Gates open at 10 a.m., and testing runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $12 adults, $3 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger
Location: Five miles north of Highway 44 on Highway 16, about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle
Web: firebirdonline.com
Comments