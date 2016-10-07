Sports

October 7, 2016 12:05 AM

Treasure Valley motor sports calendar: Friday, Oct. 7

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

OWYHEE MOTORCYCLE CLUB FRIDAY & SATURDAY

What: Flat track racing for Outlaw Karts, Bikes and Quads

When: Spectator gates open at 3:30 p.m. each day, and racing starts at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

What: OMC Summer Motocross Series round No. 11

When: Gates open at 6:30 a.m., practice starts at 8 a.m. and racing begins at 9 a.m.

Admission (each day): $10 adults and $5 for children, seniors and members. Children 5 and younger are free

Location: 6600 Cartwright Road, Boise

Web: omcracing.com

FIREBIRD RACEWAY (DRAG RACING) SATURDAY

What: Larry H. Miller Subaru Pre-Classic Open Test Day with unlimited grudge racing and a Junior Dragster points event

When: Gates open at 10 a.m., and testing runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $12 adults, $3 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger

Location: Five miles north of Highway 44 on Highway 16, about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle

Web: firebirdonline.com

