Professional Bull Riders make stop in Nampa this weekend

The Professional Bull Riders’ Built Ford Tough Series makes its 16th appearance in Idaho on Friday and Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The event features the world’s top 35 bull riders vying for a share of the $140,000 payout.
Competition begins at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The top 15 riders after two rides advance to the championship round for one more ride and a chance at the $30,000 event title.
Tickets range from $15 to $105, plus fees, and can be purchased at the Idaho Center box office, ICTickets.com or 208-442-3232. Parking is $5.
