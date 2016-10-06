5A SIC Football : Captial 62 Boise 7

Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital hosts Boise in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference football game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. The Eagles are trying to wrap up a season sweep of their Boise School District opponents. They already have wins over Borah (47-6) and Timberline (35-7). Thursday October 6, 2016
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com