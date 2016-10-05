Boise State vs. New Mexico: Fans guide to Friday night

The Boise State football team travels to Albuquerque, N.M., to take on New Mexico on Friday night. Here’s a game-day guide for Bronco fans:
LAST WEEK
▪ Boise State defeated Utah State 21-10
▪ New Mexico defeated San Jose State 48-41
BOISE STATE AT NEW MEXICO
▪ When: 7 p.m. Friday
▪ Where: University Stadium (39,224), Albuquerque, N.M.
▪ TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell). CBS Sports Network can be found on Cable One (channel 139 or 1139 for HD), DirecTV (221) and Dish (158)
▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender).
▪ Records: Boise State 4-0 (1-0 Mountain West); New Mexico 2-2 (1-0 Mountain West)
▪ Kickoff weather: Mid 70s and mostly sunny, no chance of precipitation
▪ Vegas line: BSU favored by 17
▪ All-time series: Boise State leads 6-1
▪ Last five meetings: 2015 — UNM def. BSU 31-24; 2014 — BSU def. UNM 60-49; 2013 — BSU def. UNM 45-17; 2012 — BSU def. UNM 32-29; 2011 — BSU def. UNM 45-0.
▪ Years as FBS-level program: Boise State (21), New Mexico (85)
▪ Bowl appearances: Boise State 16 (11-5); Utah State 11 (3-7-1)
▪ Number of times ranked in the AP Poll and highest ranking, according to Sports-Reference.com: Boise State — 128 weeks ranked (high of No. 2 in 2010); New Mexico — 0
▪ Did you know? In 85 years of Division I football, New Mexico has one season with 10 or more wins (1982); since 2006, Boise State has eight such seasons.
▪ Next home game: vs. Colorado State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8:15 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
WEEKLY LUNCHEONS
The Bronco Athletic Association’s weekly Luncheon Series takes place on the sixth floor of the Stueckle Sky Center, with free parking in the west stadium lot.
The luncheons begin at noon and will be held Oct. 10, Oct. 24 and Nov. 7. Football coach Bryan Harsin will speak at all but the Oct. 10 luncheon.
Tickets are available at broncoathleticassociation.com, and can be purchased for $17 in advance, or $20 at the door.
The Bronco Luncheon Series features giveaways and appearances by Athletic Director Curt Apsey, current and former athletes, Buster Bronco and members of the Spirit Squad.
