Treasure Valley community sports calendar: Oct. 4-10

BASKETBALL
Idaho High School Showcase and Combine: For boys grades 9-12, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Boise. Features 5-on-5 games, various competitions and combine testing. Recruiting report will be sent to college coaches. Details and registration at transitionhoops.com/idaho.
Middle School Showcase: For boys grades 5-8, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Boise. Features players from Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana and will have competitive drills, 5-on-5 games and a Recruiting 101 session. Details and registration at transitionhoops.com/middle-school.
BOCCE
Idaho Bocce Ball Club: League play at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the USBF courts, Ann Morrison. All skill levels welcome, free lessons. Cost is $10 per person for a season of league membership. Call Lou at 336-2453 or Mike at 376-3171.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
Free beginners clinics: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. first Thursday of each month at Fort Boise Park. Call 608-7616.
Pickleball: Go to boisepickleballclub.org for free lessons, places to play, schedules of play times.
Running/Walking
Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k Run/Walk and Kids’ Run: 8 a.m. Saturday at Ann Morrison. Help increase awareness about ostomy and continent diversion surgery in the U.S. and abroad. Cost is $25 for 5k, $15 for kids’ run. Call 830-4633 or go to ostomy5k.org.
Boise Team Hope Walk: Registration at 1 p.m., 5k run at 2 p.m. and 1 or 2 mile walk at 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park. Fundraiser for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Call 629-9695.
City of Trees Marathon and Half Marathon: Marathon at 8 a.m. and half marathon at 9 a.m. Sunday at ParkCenter Park. Registration is $49-$84, depending on date of purchase. Go to cityoftreesmarathon.com.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park. Participants can either join in a leisurely stride around the park and neighborhoods, or compete in the competitive 5k. Cost is $25 advance, $35 day of; walk is free. Go to makingstrides.acsevents.org.
Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk: Registration at 8:30 a.m. and event at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Riverside Hotel. Consists of a 15-mile bike ride, 5k walk/run and one-mile stroll. Also, face painting, pumpkin painting, raffles. Benefit for the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho. Cost is $15 general, $10 children 9-17, free for ages 8 and younger. Register at sharonsride.org/Idaho.
Onward Shay! Boise Half and Full Marathon: Noon Oct. 30 at Payette Brewing Company. Held in honor of Shay Hirsch, wife of George Hirsch. There is also a Run Toto Run Kids’ Race, 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Boise High ($10). Registration for the marathon is $150; half is $95. Go to onwardshay.com.
Zeitgeist Half Marathon: Nov. 5 in Boise. Open to walkers and runners. Post-race party includes a full meal, band, awards and prize drawings. Fundraiser for Racing Unlimited, Inc., a non-profit that funds research to find treatments and a cure for Polycystic Kidney Disease. Go to zhalfmarathon.com or call 853-1221.
Turkey Trot Relay Race: Nov 19 at the east end of Ann Morrison Park. Four-person relay, each member runs/walks a two-mile leg. Teams closest to their predicted times win a turkey for each team member. Applications at running stores and at ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?eid=3456 or call 867-9500.
TENNIS
Les Bois Woody Classic: 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at Eagle Tennis Center. Wood racquet tournament to benefit local Treasure Valley tennis players in the battle against cancer. Cost is $50, two events included. Registration deadline is Oct. 17. Go to tennislink.usta.com, click Tournaments.
TRACK AND FIELD
YMCA Team Idaho youth cross country program: Meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 26, alternating between Hobble Creek Park and Camel’s Back Park. Open to anyone in the 6-13 age group. Free to YMCA cross country participants and $2 for non-participants. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org or ymcatvidaho.org.
