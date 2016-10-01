Braves dampen Tigers' playoff hopes with 5-3 win

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman swings to hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Aaron Blair throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Aaron Blair, left, is relieved by interim manager Brian Snitker, right, after giving up a home run to Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Braves' Adonis Garcia singles to score two runs in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis, right, high-fives teammate Jace Peterson after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
The scoreboard lights up to signal a two-run home run by Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman as he runs the bases in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
John Schuerholz, vice chairman of the Atlanta Braves, center, pulls down a banner to signal only one home game remains for the team to be played at their stadium at Turner Field tomorrow during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The team is building a new stadium which will open for the 2017 season.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Detroit Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia is high-fived by teammates after scoring off a double by Ian Kinsler in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, high-fives third base coach Dave Clark as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Braves' Jace Peterson, right, throws to first for a double play as Detroit Tigers' Cameron Maybin is out at second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, center, crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run to score teammate Adonis Garcia, right, in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Braves' Chase d'Arnaud watches as pink balloons are released into the sky as part of the team's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Day before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Aaron Blair walks into the bullpen before the start of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
