Treasure Valley motor sports calendar: Friday, Sept. 30

FIREBIRD RACEWAY (DRAG RACING) SATURDAY
What: Peterson Chevrolet Late Night Drags offering unlimited grudge racing under the lights for muffled cars and trucks
When: Gates open at 6 p.m., and racing runs from 7 to 11 p.m.
Admission: $9 adults, $3 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger
Location: Five miles north of Highway 44 on Highway 16, about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle
Web: firebirdonline.com
MERIDIAN SPEEDWAY (OVAL RACING) SATURDAY
What: Tates Rents Championship Night featuring Non-Winged Sprintcars, Supers/Streets, Super 6s, Legends, Mini Stocks and Hornets
When: Spectator gates open at 4 p.m., qualifying begins at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission: $10.50 adults, $8 seniors/military, $6.50 children ages 7-11 and free for children 6 and younger. Family passes (two adults and up to four children ages 7-11) are $30
Location: 335 S. Main St., Meridian
Web: meridianspeedway.com
Comments