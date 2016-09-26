Community Calendar: Tuesday, Sept 27

BASKETBALL
Idaho High School Showcase and Combine: For boys grades 9-12, Oct. 6-8 in Boise. Features 5-on-5 games, various competitions and combine testing. Recruiting report will be sent to college coaches. Details and registration at transitionhoops .com/idaho.
Middle School Showcase: For boys grades 5-8, Oct. 6-8 in Boise. Features players from Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana and will have competitive drills, 5-on-5 games and a Recruiting 101 session. Details and registration at transition hoops.com/middle-school.
BOCCE
Idaho Bocce Ball Club: League play at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the USBF courts, Ann Morrison. All skill levels welcome, free lessons. Cost is $10 per person for a season of league membership. Call Lou at 336-2453 or Mike at 376-3171.
GOLF
FCA scramble: 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Falcon Crest. Cost is $125 per player or $500 per team. Call 697-1051 or go to fcaidaho.org.
PICKLEBALL
Free beginners clinics: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. first Thursday of each month at Fort Boise Park. Call 608-7616.
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11 @gmail.com.
Boise Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Fort Boise Community Center. No equipment necessary and all skill levels welcome. Lessons are free. Call 608-7680.
RUNNING/WALKING
WCA’s SueB 5k Walk/Run: 1 p.m. Sunday at Julia Davis Park. Also, a 1/2-mile kids’ run. Cost is $25 general, $15 children, $20 team. Call 343-3688.
Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k Run/Walk and Kids’ Run: 8 a.m. Oct. 8 at Ann Morrison. Help increase awareness about ostomy and continent diversion surgery in the U.S. and abroad. Cost is $25 for 5k, $15 for kids’ run. Call 830-4633 or go to ostomy5k.org.
Boise Team Hope Walk: Registration at 1 p.m., 5k run at 2 p.m. and 1 or 2 mile walk at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Veterans Memorial Park. Fundraiser for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Call 629-9695.
City of Trees Marathon and Half Marathon: Marathon at 8 a.m. and half marathon at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at ParkCenter Park. Registration is $49-$84, depending on date of purchase. Go to cityoftreesmarathon.com.
Superhero 5k Fun Run: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Expo Idaho. 5k fun run/walk to benefit Idaho children with cancer and Camp Rainbow Gold. Costumes encouraged but not required. Go to bluecirclesports.com.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park. Participants can either join in a leisurely stride around the park and neighborhoods, or compete in the competitive 5k. Cost is $25 advance, $35 day of; walk is free. Go to makingstrides .acsevents.org.
Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk: Registration at 8:30 a.m. and event at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Riverside Hotel. Consists of a 15-mile bike ride, 5k walk/run and one-mile stroll. Also, face painting, pumpkin painting, raffles. Benefit for the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho. Cost is $15 general, $10 children 9-17, free for ages 8 and younger. Register at sharonsride.org/Idaho.
Onward Shay! Boise Half and Full Marathon: Noon Oct. 30 at Payette Brewing Company. Held in honor of Shay Hirsch, wife of George Hirsch. There is also a Run Toto Run Kids’ Race, 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Boise High ($10). Registration for the marathon is $150; half is $95. Go to onwardshay.com.
Zeitgeist Half Marathon: Nov. 5 in Boise. Open to walkers and runners. Post-race party includes a full meal, band, awards and prize drawings. Fundraiser for Racing Unlimited, Inc., which is a 501c3 non-profit that funds research to find treatments and a cure for Polycystic Kidney Disease. Go to zhalfmarathon.com or call 853-1221.
Turkey Trot Relay Race: Nov 19 at the east end of Ann Morrison Park. Four-person relay, each member runs/walks a two-mile leg. Teams closest to their predicted times win a turkey for each team member. Applications at running stores and at ultrasignup .com/register.aspx?eid=3456 or call 867-9500.
Tennis
Les Bois Woody Classic: 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at Eagle Tennis Center. Wood racquet tournament to benefit local Treasure Valley tennis players in the battle against cancer. Cost is $50, two events included. Registration deadline is Oct. 17. Go to tennis link.usta.com, click Tournaments.
Track and Field
YMCA Team Idaho youth cross country program: Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org or ymcatvidaho.org.
▪ Practices on Mondays and Wednesdays at various locations and times, through Oct. 26. Designed for runners ages 6-13 of all levels of experience and ability. Cost is $55 for Y members and $80 nonmembers.
▪ Meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 26, alternating between Hobble Creek Park and Camel’s Back Park. Open to anyone in the 6-13 age group. Free to YMCA cross country participants and $2 for non-participants.
Wrestling
Third District Wrestling Officials Association: Seeking interested individuals with wrestling backgrounds to officiate at middle school and high school levels for the upcoming season. Formal training and mentoring program available to assist new officials. First meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in the lecture hall, Mountain View High. If interested, contact either Paul at pcschaffeld @earthlink.net, 899-0573.
