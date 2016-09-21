Michael Katz, new Boise State reporter, chasing stories and a dream

I took a chance in December of 2014.
I’m a California kid, attended the University of Redlands and got my master’s degree in journalism from USC. But in this current market of journalism, you have to make sacrifices. The Los Angeles Times wasn’t calling this 27-year-old. And if you want to get where you want to be, you have to be willing to relocate.
I was covering prep sports at The Orange County Register that December, but my passion has always been college sports. I saw an ad for a job that would allow me to cover Boise State at the Times-News in Twin Falls. The chance to begin covering college sports was a no-brainer, even if it meant moving to a place I had never been.
I quickly learned Twin Falls is 120 miles from Boise. I put thousands of miles on my car over the last year-and-a-half, driving back and forth from practices and press conferences. I reminded myself that if I kept working hard, the perfect opportunity would eventually present itself.
That situation arose a few months ago at the Idaho Statesman. The chance to cover the Broncos full-time would be a dream come true.
And, as fate would have it, it is no longer a dream.
I will serve as the lead Boise State basketball beat reporter and as the No. 2 football reporter behind my good friend Dave Southorn. The Statesman is looking forward digitally as well, and my work with video and editing will be put to use on a plethora of long-form projects.
I have lived in Boise for only 10 days, but it already feels like home. I fully intend to bring readers the best coverage of the Broncos I can. And if I’m not doing my job, let me know.
There are some wonderful stories to be told here in the Treasure Valley. Let’s find them together.
Michael Katz: 377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments