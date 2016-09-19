Sports Community Calendar: Sept. 19-25

BASKETBALL
Idaho High School Showcase and Combine: For boys grades 9-12, Oct. 6-8 in Boise. Features 5-on-5 games, various competitions and combine testing. Recruiting report will be sent to college coaches. Details and registration at transitionhoops.com/idaho.
Middle School Showcase: For boys grades 5-8, Oct. 6-8 in Boise. Features players from Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana and will have competitive drills, 5-on-5 games and a Recruiting 101 session. Details and registration at transitionhoops.com/middle-school.
BOCCE
Idaho Bocce Ball Club: League play at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the USBF courts, Ann Morrison. All skill levels welcome, free lessons. Cost is $10 per person for a season of league membership. Call Lou at 336-2453 or Mike at 376-3171.
CURLING
Boise Curling Club: Learn to curl sessions from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and 7:15 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Idaho IceWorld. Features 45 minutes of off-ice classroom instruction and one hour of on-ice curling. Cost is $20, $10 children younger than 18. Call 310-1207 or go to boisecurlingclub.org.
GOLF
FCA scramble: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Falcon Crest. Cost is $125 per player or $500 per team. Call 697-1051 or go to fcaidaho.org.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
Boise Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Fort Boise Community Center. No equipment necessary and all skill levels welcome. Lessons are free. Call 608-7680.
RUNNING/WALKING
FitOne Family 5k, 10k and Half Marathon: Saturday at the Idaho State Capitol. Packet pick-up at the FitOne Expo Thursday and Friday at the Boise Centre, as well as free health screenings, FitOne sponsors and health/wellness related vendors. Proceeds benefit St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. Call 381-2221 or go to fitoneboise.org.
WCA’s SueB 5k Walk/Run: 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Julia Davis Park. Also, a 1/2-mile kids’ run. Cost is $25 general, $15 children, $20 team. Call 343-3688.
Boise Team Hope Walk: Registration at 1 p.m., 5k run at 2 p.m. and 1 or 2 mile walk at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Veterans Memorial Park. Fundraiser for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Call 629-9695.
City of Trees Marathon and Half Marathon: Marathon at 8 a.m. and half marathon at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at ParkCenter Park. Registration is $49-$84, depending on date of purchase. Go to cityoftreesmarathon.com.
Superhero 5k Fun Run: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Expo Idaho. 5k fun run/walk to benefit Idaho children with cancer and Camp Rainbow Gold. Costumes encouraged but not required. Go to bluecirclesports.com.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park. Participants can either join in a leisurely stride around the park and neighborhoods, or compete in the competitive 5k. Cost is $25 advance, $35 day of; walk is free. Go to makingstrides.acsevents.org.
Onward Shay! Boise Half and Full Marathon: Noon Oct. 30 at Payette Brewing Company. Held in honor of Shay Hirsch, wife of George Hirsch. There is also a Run Toto Run Kids’ Race, 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Boise High ($10). Registration for the marathon is $150; half is $95. Go to onwardshay.com.
Zeitgeist Half Marathon: Nov. 5 in Boise. Open to walkers and runners. Post-race party includes a full meal, band, awards and prize drawings. Fundraiser for Racing Unlimited, Inc., a non-profit that funds research to find treatments and a cure for Polycystic Kidney Disease. Go to zhalfmarathon.com or call 853-1221.
TRACK AND FIELD
YMCA Team Idaho youth cross country program: Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org or ymcatvidaho.org.
▪ Practices on Mondays and Wednesdays at various locations and times, through Oct. 26. Designed for runners ages 6-13 of all levels of experience and ability. Cost is $55 for Y members and $80 nonmembers.
▪ Meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 26, alternating between Hobble Creek Park and Camel’s Back Park. Open to anyone in the 6-13 age group. Free to YMCA cross country participants and $2 for non-participants.
WRESTLING
Third District Wrestling Officials Association: Seeking interested individuals, with wrestling backgrounds, to officiate at middle school and high school levels for the upcoming season. Formal training and mentoring program available to assist new officials. First meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in the lecture hall, Mountain View High. If interested, contact either Paul at pcschaffeld@earthlink.net, 899-0573.
