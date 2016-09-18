Albertsons Boise Open: Day 4

Michael Thompson acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced on the 18th green during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Michael Thompson acknowledges the crowd after sinking his final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday Hillcrest Country Club.
Tyler Aldridge of Nampa raises the trophy for the top Idaho golfer at the Albertsons Boise Open. The Vallivue High and Boise State product finished 24th at 11-under 273.
Andrew Johnston gives a thumbs up as he walks to the 10th hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club. The player known as “Beef” earned his PGA Tour card on National Cheeseburger Day.
Austin Cook tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Michael Thompson birdies hole 10 during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Miguel Angel Carballo hits out of the bunker on hole 12 during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Miguel Angel Carballo tees off on hole 14 during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Grayson Murray tees off on hole 18 during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Michael Thompson hits out of the rough on 17 en route to a birdie during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Andrew “Beef” Johnston was a fan-favorite throughout the week, and the final round was no exception, at the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
