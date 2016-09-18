Garoppolo hurt; Williams carted off after scary hit

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of New England's game against Miami on Sunday with a shoulder injury, meaning the highest-profile replacement in the NFL needed a replacement of his own.
Garoppolo — filling in for suspended quarterback Tom Brady — took a big hit from Miami's Kiko Alonso in the second quarter of the Patriots' game against the Dolphins on Sunday and left for further evaluation.
The Patriots did not disclose the severity of the injury, but said Garoppolo was ruled out for the rest of the game. The Patriots held on to beat the Dolphins 31-24.
Garoppolo was 18 of 27 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in less than a half, as New England rolled to a 24-3 halftime lead. He was replaced by rookie Jacoby Brissett, a South Florida native who found himself facing essentially his hometown team in his pro debut. New England didn't need another quarterback, but if it did the likely choice figured to be wide receiver Julian Edelman — who played QB in college at Kent State.
There was a very scary scene in the first half of Sunday's early games as well.
Cornerback P.J. Williams of the New Orleans Saints needed to be placed on a backboard and taken off on a cart after he took multiple blows to the head while trying to make a tackle in his team's game against the New York Giants. Fox Sports reported that Williams was moving his extremities at a nearby hospital and was being evaluated for a concussion.
Also, Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware broke his right forearm early in the third quarter against Indianapolis.
Coach Gary Kubiak said the team will see the extent of the injury on Monday morning and "whether we think it's something he can play with or something that has to be fixed."
On the play he was hurt, Ware just missed wrapping up Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and appeared to run into a teammate. He walked off holding his right arm.
The 34-year-old Ware had a half-sack in the game.
In other injuries Sunday:
— Danny Woodhead left in the first quarter of San Diego's game against Jacksonville with an apparent right knee injury, and was taken off the sideline on a cart on his way to further evaluation. The Chargers lost Keenan Allen last week, so if Woodhead's injury is serious then San Diego's offense would take another hit.
— Tampa Bay tight end Luke Stocker (ankle) left in the first quarter. And after a 1-yard gain on Tampa Bay's first play of the second quarter, running back Doug Martin left with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Robert Ayers Jr. left with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. Finally, wide receiver Cecil Shorts III left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter.
— Cleveland center Cameron Erving left the Browns' stadium by ambulance as a precaution, the team said. Erving cramped late in the game and had discomfort in his upper body. The Browns said he's been diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion and he will remain in the hospital overnight for observation.
— Redskins nose tackle Kedric Golston injured his right hamstring on the first play from scrimmage and missed the rest of Washington's 27-23 loss to Dallas. He was replaced by Ziggy Hood.
— Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah left in the first quarter against Tennessee with a left ankle injury. Detroit also lost running back Ameer Abdullah and tight end Eric Ebron in that game, one in which the Lions wasted a 15-3 lead and lost 16-15.
— Jaguars left tackle Kelvin Beachum had a concussion late in the third quarter. The stadium was hushed as he was placed on a back board and lifted onto a cart, which drove him off the field.
— Dolphins running back Arian Foster left the game in New England with a groin injury and was ruled out for the second half. Foster was hampered in the week leading up to this game with a hamstring problem, and is coming off surgery to repair his Achilles as well. Miami also lost linebacker Spencer Paysinger in the first half.
— Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was taken to the locker room after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers, and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. Stewart was replaced by Fozzy Whittaker.
— Houston wide receiver Braxton Miller hurt a hamstring and did not return. He's expected to be further evaluated on Monday.
