Sports

September 17, 2016 7:18 PM

Hampton runs away from Howard in second half, wins 34-7

Jaylian Williamson threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and Hampton ran through arch-rival Howard 34-7 on Saturday.

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Jaylian Williamson threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and Hampton ran through arch-rival Howard 34-7 on Saturday.

Hampton has won back-to-back games over Howard following a four-game win streak by the Bison. The Pirates lead the series 49-43-1 all-time.

Dwayne Garrett led Hampton (1-2, 1-0 MEAC)) with 57 yards on the ground and Jack Willenbrock added 72 yards receiving. Eric Carter and Brandon Cox each scored rushing touchdowns for the Pirates, while Yahkee Johnson finished with a score through the air.

Hampton led 7-0 at the half and put the game away in the third, outscoring Howard 24-0 including a Bruce Perry 27-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown.

Anthony Philyaw ran in from 3-yards out to give the Bison (0-3, 0-1) their lone score with 13 seconds left in the game.

Philyaw had 80 yards rushing. Jason Collins led the Bison with 98 yards on the ground.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Payette QB supported by seven police agencies after his father's death

View more video

Sports Videos