Father pleads not guilty in death

The Boise man accused of causing the crash that killed his teenage daughter in March pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
James D. Barnes, 46, is charged with felony injury to child, an enhancement for causing great bodily harm and possession of marijuana.
The March 31 crash on Black Cat Road occurred when Barnes and his then-wife, Jordan Jamison, 25, were reportedly fighting while Jamison was driving a Ford Explorer. Jamison allegedly had been using methamphetamine prior to the rollover crash. She was driving without a license and without insurance.
Autumn Barnes, 14, died after being thrown from the vehicle at the intersection of Black Cat and Amity roads in Meridian. Autumn was not wearing a seat belt, according to previous reports.
Jamison had to be cut from the vehicle and was seriously injured. She was hospitalized for more than a month.
Two weeks after the crash, Barnes filed for divorce.
Barnes has been released from jail on bond and his next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 14.
