BodyTraffic will bring a mix of contemporary styles from sweetly sassy to intenss

BodyTraffic, one of the hottest contemporary concert dance company in the West, will perform in Boise on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Morrison Center. Founded in 2007 in Los Angeles by Lillian Barbeito and Tina Finkelman Berkett, BodyTraffic performs a dynamic mix of work by some of the top choreographers today. In Boise you’ll see “Private Games” by Anton Lachky, an excerpt from “Once again, before you go” by Rubberband Dance founder Victor Quijada, “o2Joy.” pictured, by The Bakery founder Richard Siegal and “A Trick of the Light” by Joshua Peugh. The company has surged to the forefront of the concert dance world, being named “the company of the future” by The Joyce Theater Foundation, one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch in 2013.
Dana Oland
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 and $40. Ticketmaster.
Comments