Why the Mariners have surged to first place, Jean Segura's All-Star candidacy — TNT Mariners chat on NBC Sports radio

The Seattle Mariners have people outside the state of Washington wondering how they're doing this — how they're in first place in the American League West, in a division that includes the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros and how they're among the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox as the winningest teams in the majors entering June.
I went on NBC Radio's "Calling the Shots with Keith Irizarry" on Wednesday afternoon to talk about that, as well as shortstop Jean Segura's All-Star credentials and Mitch Haniger's big start to the season.
Check that our here (start at the 8:52 mark, unless you care about updates on the New England Patriots, as well).
