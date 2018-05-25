More dominant James Paxton, Edwin Diaz. Another one-run victory for Mariners (they lead majors in that)

After the Seattle Mariners’ completed a trade earlier in the day for an All-Star caliber closer and veteran outfielder, manager Scott Servais said it sent an all-in kind of message.
It’s much easier to be all-in behind an ace like James Paxton.
His start against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Safeco Field might as well have guaranteed him of American League pitcher of the month. The lefty from Ladner added 11 strikeouts in seven innings to his stellar May resume in the Mariners’ 2-1 victory.
The key: Paxton’s knuckle-curveball.
“Probably the best curveball of the year,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Mel (Stottlemyre, the Mariners pitching coach) said coming from the bullpen, ‘I think he’s got really good stuff tonight,’ And we saw it again. But you still have to go out and execute and he certainly did.”
Oh, and just another close game.
The Mariners (30-20) returned to a season-high 10 games above .500, doing so behind their major-league-leading 14th one-run victory.
If you’re counting, the Mariners have won almost half of their games by a measly one run and they are off to their best start through 50 games since 2003, when the Mariners were 32-18.
“We find a way to scratch out one or two runs every day, I guess,” said Nelson Cruz, who scratched in one of those runs. “But the pitching we have every day – it feels like it’s enough. It’s remarkable the way we’ve been pitching – starters and bullpen.
“With three runs every day, we should be good the way we’re pitching.”
Here was Friday’s recipe: Dominant Paxton, just enough offense, more solid Edwin Diaz, who earned his major-league-leading 18th save.
Paxton followed his complete-game, three-hit victory over the Tigers last week with this gem. He struck out nine of 12 batters in one stretch to strike out at least 11 batters for just the second time in his career (both happened this month).
If the no-hitter didn’t convince you, here’s how you know Paxton has taken the next step this season:
He had never thrown more than 10 strikeouts in a game entering 2018. This year he’s struck out at least 10 batters four times, including 16 earlier this month against the Oakland Athletics and 11 on Friday against the Twins.
Granted, strikeouts are up across baseball. But Paxton’s strikeouts-per-nine-innings of 11.7 entered the day as the third-best in the American League behind the Astros’ Gerrit Cole and Red Sox’s Chris Sale.
One mistake.
Paxton was in a groove until his 87-mph cutter landed in the middle of the plate and middle of Max Kepler’s barrel. He crushed it over the right-field wall for a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning.
“That was a bad pitch,” Paxton said. “It ran right into his barrel. If I get that pitch away from him it’s a ground ball.”
Then he got a visibly Canadian-sort of angry, striking out four of the next five batters he faced.
“I think I got a little upset there,” Paxton admitted. “So then I started letting it rip a little more.”
This was the fourth time Paxton has pitched at least seven innings in a game this season – all coming this month. First 16 strikeouts, then the sixth no-hitter in Mariners history, a human-like six innings, three earned runs against the Tigers before the complete-game and now this 11-strikeout outing.
That’s a month.
“I worked really hard this offseason and my focus was staying healthy and making sure I could handle start after start getting those pitch counts up,” Paxton said. “But I was just focused on staying healthy and so far that’s been great. Body feels good and bouncing back well from starts – and that was the key.”
Twins 23-year-old starter Fernando Romero was dealing, too.
But he threw a 95-mph fastball near Guillermo Heredia’s head with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Heredia dodged it and took his base for the walk.
The next pitch? A 95-mph fastball near Mitch Haniger’s head, but the wild pitch allowed Heredia to reach second and Haniger soon after followed with a single to center field for the go-ahead run.
That was enough.
“Key to the game,” Servais said. “Just get a few guys on base. The walk by Heredia was big trying to get Haniger and Cruz up there. The name of the game was timely hitting. Timely hits make up for a lot of so-so at-bats.
“But credit to Romero. He was excellent tonight.”
And this weekend the Mariners get some reinforcements with reliever Alex Colome and outfielder Denard Span on their way from the Tampa Bay Rays after the Mariners sent minor league pitchers Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero in the Friday-afternoon deal.
Some takeaways:
Cruz control
Paxton needed some offense.
Cruz, who led the American League in RBIs last season, hadn’t driven in a run for the Mariners since May 12. And he hasn’t hit a home run since May 3.
But then he led off the first inning with a single to left field and Jean Segura scored from second base.
Cruz entered the game batting .222 with two hits in his past 22 at-bats (.091). He also hasn’t been fully healthy, dealing with leg injuries most of the season, including being hit by a pitch in his foot and then his elbow, causing bone contusions, in separate games last week.
“Nellie will get it going again,” Servais said. “He’s had too big of a track record here. People certainly see what he can do in this league. Certainly when he gets hot. But it starts with the little things. It doesn’t start with a 2-3 homer night. It’s a base hit here, taking a ball the other way. Nellie has hit the ball hard, just in the ground lately.
“He hasn’t been able to get the ball in the air lately. Hopefully this gets him started a little bit because we need a big home stand from him, no doubt.”
Twins hurler
The Mariners’ offense was, again, quiet, but the Twins’ right hander Fernando Romero was dealing.
Like on his strikeout of Ryon Healy in the seventh. He blew a 97-mph fastball past him and then got him chasing an 87-mph slider. Mind you, this was Romero’s fifth career major-league start and he hadn’t lasted more than six innings in any of his previous outings.
“He had good stuff,” Cruz said. “Soft delivery, throws hard. The ball was moving pretty good.”
Romero’s final line: seven innings, five hits, two runs, two walks, seven strikeouts.
Best curveball
James Paxton was better.
And he said he had his best knuckle-curveball of the season, not only throwing it for strikes, but getting batters to chase it down in the dirt as a strikeout pitch.
“The curveball was really good,” Paxton said. “Probably the second time I’ve had both (the strike curve and in the dirt), but definitely the sharpest I’ve had it this year.”
And the end was 11 strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed one run and three hits with no walks. At one point he retired 12 consecutive batters.
The last time a Mariners’ pitcher struck out at least 10 batters in four different games in a season? It was Felix Hernandez in 2014, when Hernandez did that six times.
“What can you say, James Paxton is on a roll,” Servais said. “Just dominating performance, again, tonight.”
Play of the game
Mitch Haniger saw a 95-mph fastball near his head. Later in the at-bat he singled to center field.
If the second baseman is in normal position, that’s an out, but they had shifted him which left the hole open. Haniger had a hard ground ball up the middle earlier in the game that turned into a ground out.
It scored Guillermo Heredia from second. That pitch near his head actually allowed Heredia to reach second base and then eventually score.
Top hitter
Not a lot of hits in this one, but Twins right fielder Max Kepler had the only big one against James Paxton – one of three Paxton hits allowed – with a solo home run in the fifth inning. He also singled alter in the game.
He also had the defensively play of the game, throwing out Ryon Healy, who was trying to race from first to third base in the fourth inning on Ben Gamel’s single.
But Kepler’s rope beat Healy to the bag for the first out – meaning Healy had broken a cardinal rule in baseball of not letting the first or third out be at third base.
“I thought he made the right read,” Servais said. “I think Max Kepler is the only right fielder in the league who throws him out. Off the bat I thought it was a no-brainer. I thought he’d make it.”
Top pitcher
Fernando Romero was good, but who else?
James Paxton pitched seven innings, allowed three hits, one run, no walks and 11 strikeouts on 103 pitches.
So this month: Paxton is 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 38 innings with five walks.
Quotable
Nelson Cruz on the Mariners’ acquiring right-hander Alex Colome from the Rays earlier in the day, as well as outfielder Denard Span, with Colome leading the American League in saves over the past three seasons.
“It seems like we have three closers down there,” Cruz said. “I gives you more leverage for Scott to put guys in tough situations.”.
