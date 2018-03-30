There’s still time to get in a few more trips down the mountain

While the Treasure Valley weather is beginning to provide an inkling of spring’s sun and warmth, skiers and snowboarders don’t have to call it quits just yet.
Bogus Basin, Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resort each plan to continue operations at least through the weekend.
Bogus Basin
If conditions permit, Bogus plans to remain open for daytime skiing and boarding through Sunday, April 15. Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Saturday, March 31, also will be the final night skiing opportunity of the season. Beginning Sunday, daily operations will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. The last day of operations for the Pepsi Gold Rush Tubing Hill is Sunday, while the Glade Runner mountain coaster will be open through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and again April 6-15 during the same hours. The Simplot and Pioneer lodges are scheduled to remain open for food and beverage services through April 15. Other events include Easter sunrise service, brunch and egg hunt (April 1), Kayak Slush Cup (April 7), PBR Ribbon Hunt (April 8) and Pond Skim (April 14). For more information, visit bogusbasin.org.
Never miss a local story.
Tamarack Resort
The end-of-season festivities include the third annual State of Idaho Pond Skimming Championship, which features crazy costumes, a DJ spinning tunes and big splashes. The Saturday event is free for competitors and spectators. Registration runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and competition starts at noon. Sunday is Tamarack’s closing day, and it will include an Easter Egg Hunt. On April 7-8, snowmobile racers representing the Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association will race up the mountain. Spectator tickets to view the event from the Tamarack Express will be available for purchase.
Brundage Mountain
March storms added more than 3 feet of fresh snow, allowing Brundage to extend its season with an additional weekend of operations April 14-15. The resort will be open seven days a week through Sunday, April 8. After that, the ski area will be closed on weekdays, but plans to reopen April 14-15. Brundage Mountain’s Crazy Daze and Pond Skimming celebration will take place as originally scheduled on April 7. For more information, visit brundage.com.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
Comments