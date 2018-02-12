He’s 92 and just retired from Bogus Basin’s ski patrol. But he isn’t sitting around.

“I don’t want to be famous,” says Truman Stewart, 92. “I just want to be here.” He chuckles. Stewart has volunteered at the Idaho Commission for Libraries for 15 years, getting new talking books ready for circulation. “It’s an easy job,” he says. “All I have to do is be able to sit down and to read.” But it’s a job that has to be done, and he’s happy to do it. The books are for people who are visually impaired. “I enjoy being helpful,” he said. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com