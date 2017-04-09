Amidst April snowstorm, Idahoans compete in chilly Brundage pond skim competition

Two inches of snow fell at McCall’s Brundage Mountain ski area on Saturday, but several dozen folks took their skis and snowboards someplace a little off the beaten path — a chilly, slushy pond.
More than 70 competitors young and old tried to skim across the frosty pond to win a season pass to the ski area. Skimmers tried equipment including skis, snowboards, ski bikes and even some makeshift options, like a three-person ski.
It was the tenth year that Brundage has hosted the pond skimming event, and officials say more weight was given this year to style points rather than just whether a competitor made it across the pond. The grand prize season pass was awarded to 25-year-old Willie Adicoff, of McCall.
Brundage’s daily operations closed on April 9, but the area will open for a final bonus day on Saturday, April 15.
