1:56 Classic vs. skate cross country skiing Pause

0:22 Brundage Mountain gears up for ski season

1:04 Snowshoeing in the powder near Idaho City

4:36 'I am here to save democracy...'

3:05 Welcoming the New Year with an Idaho spud

1:03 Boise State's win over Colorado State "creates belief."

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

1:46 Animation of the solar eclipse path through Idaho