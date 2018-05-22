Find out which campgrounds are open, closed for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of camping season. Here are updates on facilities in national forests around the region:
BOISE NATIONAL FOREST
Emmett Ranger District 208-365-7000
|Recreation Area
Tentative Opening / Closing dates
Hot Springs Campground
May 1- Oct. 14
Tie Creek Campground
May 1 - Oct. 14
Rattlesnake Campground
Closed for Renovation
Reopens July 1 - Oct. 14
Peace Valley Campground
May 19 – Sept.9
Hardscrabble Campground
May 25 – Sept. 9
Trail Creek Campground
May 18 – Oct. 14
Boiling Springs
May 11 – Oct. 14
Boiling Springs Cabin
May 19 – Oct. 14 – reserve only
Big Eddy
May 18 – Sept. 9
Swinging Bridge Campground
May 18 – Sept. 9
Canyon Creek Campground
May 18 – Sept. 9
Emmett Ranger District
Tentative Opening / Closing dates
Cold Springs Campground
May 18 – Sept. 9
Third Fork Cabin
April 13 – Oct. 31 – reserve only
Deadwood Lookout Cabin
May 15 – Oct. 14 – reserve only
Silver Creek Campground
|May 11 – Oct. 14
Sage Hen Area (managed by Emmett Ranger District)
Recreation Area
Tentative Opening / Closing dates
Sage Hen Picnic Campground
May 18 – Sept. 9
Cartwright Campground
May 18 – Oct. 14
Antelope Campground
May 18 – Oct. 14
Antelope Annex Campground
May 18 – Oct. 14
Sage Hen Creek Campground
May 18 – Oct. 14
Hollywood Campground
May 18 – Sept. 9
Eastside Campground
May 18 – Sept. 9
Big Eddy Campground
|May 18 – Sept. 9
Cascade Ranger District 208-382-7400
Recreation Area
Tentative Opening / Closing dates
*All Cascade District campgrounds are scheduled to open May 23 through Sept. 13.
Ponderosa State Park and the state parks along Lake Cascade are open for Memorial weekend.
|The gate on Snowbank Road #446 with access to Blue Lake opens June 1 and remains open through September or until closed by snow.
Idaho City Ranger District 208-392-6681
Recreation Area
Tentative Opening / Closing dates
Bad Bear Campground
May 24 – Sept. 25
Hayfork Campground
May 24 – Sept. 25
Ten Mile Campground
May 24 – Sept. 25
Black Rock Campground
May 24 – Sept. 25
Deer Park Cabin
May 24 – Sept. 25 – reserve only
Barber Flat Campground
|May 24 – Sept. 25
Recreation Area
Tentative Opening / Closing dates
Beaver Creek Cabin – reservation only
Reopen - May 24 – Remains open all year
Grayback Campground
CLOSED due to bridge washout
Grayback Campground Group Site
CLOSED due to bridge washout
Edna Creek Campground
May 24 – Sept. 25
Whoop Um Up Campground and Trails
May 24 – Sept. 25
Jenny Lake Trail
From 384 road onto the trail – will need snowshoes to access lake area.
Atlanta Cabin
May 24 – Sept. 25 – reserve only
Graham Cabin – reserve only
Fly in ONLY. ( July 1 – Sept. 18)
Crooked River Trail
CLOSED due to wildfire
Riverside Campground
May 24 – Sept. 25
Power Plant Campground
|May 24 – Sept. 25
Lowman Ranger District 208-259-3361
Recreation Area
Tentative Opening / Closing dates
Pine Flats Campground
May 25 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Little Deadwood Campground
May 25 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Mountain View Campground
May 25 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Park Creek Campground
May 25 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Kirkham Hot Springs Campground
May 25 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Helende Campground
May 25 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Warm Springs Rental Cabin
Open year-round
Bonneville Campground
May 25 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
There is no road access to Deadwood Reservoir this Memorial Weekend.
Campgrounds are scheduled to open June 29.
Bull Trout / Martin Lake
June 29 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Deer Flats Campground
June 29 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Bear Valley Campground
June 29 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Elk Creek Guard Station
Nov. 15 – April 15
Fir Creek Campground
June 29 – Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Deadwood Reservoir Campgrounds including Barney’s, Cozy Cove, Hower’s and Riverside
June 29- Sept. 5
(may extend through Sept.)
Lowman Ranger District
Clear Creek Road NFS road 582 will close May 21, 2018, for logging operations.
Major trailheads within Lowman RD
|Memorial Day – Labor Day
Mountain Home Ranger District 208-587-7961
Anderson Ranch Reservoir Area
Campgrounds and Trailheads are open May 15 – Oct. 1
Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock Reservoirs concrete ramps are available. Please use caution as floating debris has been spotted in the reservoirs.
Water levels on Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock Reservoirs are controlled by the Bureau of Reclamation. View image and more information about reservoir water levels at:
http://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/ramps/anderson/anderson.html
https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/ramps/arrowrock/arrowrock.html
https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/boipaytea.html
Idaho Fish & Game - Stocking
EXCEPTION:
Dog Creek Campground is currently closed. Reference order # 0402-01-84
South Fork Boise River Area
Floatboat access ramps along South Fork Boise River are open May 15 – Oct. 1
Tailwaters Boat Ramp is open May 15 – Oct. 1 – Day use only.
Reference order #0402-01-84
Blacks Creek Area (Danskin Trail area)
Danskin Trail system is open.
Middle Fork Boise River Area
Campgrounds and Trailheads in Mid. Fork Boise River area are open:
May 15 – Oct. 1
William Pogue NRT Trail 122 -There is a closure on a portion of this trail system – reference Order # 0402-01-059
Mountain Home Ranger District
Wilson Creek Trail system has a closure, reference order # 0402-01-84
Lower Roaring River trail 045 - There is a closure on a portion on this trail system – reference Order # 0402-01-059
Shafer Butte and Trinity Mountain Recreation Areas
These are high elevation areas and currently are closed due to snow. Shafer Butte Campground opens June 15 and Trinity area opens July 15. Call the district for updates.
SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST
Minidoka Ranger District
*Campground fees will be in effect unless otherwise noted below. Bring drinking water and provisions for packing trash back home.
South Hills
Schipper, Steer Basin, Lower and Upper Penstemon, Porcupine Springs, Diamondfield Jack and the north end of FS Flats campgrounds are open.
Pettit Campground is closed due to hazard trees·
3rd Fork and Bear Gulch are open – No fees.
Contact the Minidoka Ranger District prior to heading to Father and Son and Bostetter Campground for current snow drift conditions.
Roads and Trails are wet so we encourage users to stay on designated roads and trails to prevent damage.
Public drinking system may not be operational.
Sublett
Sublett and Mill Flat Campgrounds are open – No fees.
South Heglar Pass and North Heglar Pass are open for travel.
Raft River (Northern Utah)
Clear Creek Campground and dispersed campground sites upstream from Clear Creek Campground are open. No fees.
One Mile Summit is open, stay on designated roads and trails to prevent damage.
Albion
Bennett Spring Campground is open. – No fees.
Campgrounds Lake Cleveland, Thompson Flats, Twin Lakes and all trailheads are closed due to snowdrifts.
Independence Trailhead is closed due to snow.
Road to the top of Mt. Harrison not opened beyond the Pomerelle Ski Area.
Oakley – Elba Road is open.
Independence Trailhead is not accessible.
FS Road 728 is closed due to snow.
Current road and trail conditions can be obtained by calling the Minidoka Ranger District at 208-678-0430.
Ketchum Ranger District
Boundary Campground will be open with full service.
Full services are available at Boundary Campground.
Fees will be charged - $10/night single unit.
The District will enforce dog leash and dog waste pickup regulations at Boundary. Campground, Adams Gulch and Trail Creek Trailhead.
Current trail conditions for the Ketchum Ranger District can be found at: www.trails.bcrd.org.
Sawtooth National Recreation Area
All of the following campgrounds will be open with full service:
Murdock
Caribou
Wood River
Easley (some sites are flooded due to high water)
Pettit
Smokey Bear Campground
Alturas Inlet
North Shore
Tent Sites
All Redfish Campgrounds will be open except Redfish Inlet
Salmon River
Casino Creek
Riverside (river side only)
Mormon Bend
Upper and Lower O’Brien
Whiskey Flats will be open June 15
Holman will be open June 15
Stanley Lake
Stanley Lake Inlet
Sheep Trail
Trap Creek
Elk Creek is Closed
Grandjean
All dump stations will be opened. Roads may continue to be partially closed due to snow and wet conditions. Current conditions for the SawtoothNationalRecreation Area can be obtained at 208-727-5013.
Fairfield Ranger District
Roads over Couch, Fleck and Wells summits are open. Dollarhide Summit is still closed and other higher elevation roads may be closed due to the fact they are snow-covered and inaccessible.
Forest Service Road #227 between Skeleton Creek and Bowns Creek Campground remains closed due to multiple debris slides and washouts.
Buttercup Roads #418 and #418A as well as Hunter Creek Road #055 are also closed due to washouts.
Campgrounds are open and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring drinking water and trash receptacles as some campgrounds do not provide these amenities.
There is a fee for these campgrounds: Chaparral, Abbott, Baumgartner (CLOSED, check the Forest website and Sawtooth Facebook page for status updates), Bird Creek, Canyon Transfer Camp, Bowns, Willow Creek.
The following campgrounds are open with no fees: Five Points, Bear Creek Transfer Camp, Pioneer Campground (limited sites open due to flood damage), Willow Creek Transfer Camp, Hunter Transfer Camp.
Trail Closures: Deadwood Creek Trail #054. Expect to encounter snow and downed trees on most trails. Trails have not been cleared yet.
The Fairfield Ranger District can be reached at 208-764-3202 for information regarding campgrounds, roads and trails.
PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST
Will be added when available.
Comments