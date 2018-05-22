An RV parked at Ponderosa State Park.
An RV parked at Ponderosa State Park. Courtesy of Idaho State Parks and Recreation
An RV parked at Ponderosa State Park. Courtesy of Idaho State Parks and Recreation
Playing Outdoors

Playing Outdoors

Coverage of outdoors and urban recreation in Idaho

Outdoors Blog

Find out which campgrounds are open, closed for Memorial Day weekend

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

May 22, 2018 05:06 PM

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of camping season. Here are updates on facilities in national forests around the region:

BOISE NATIONAL FOREST

Emmett Ranger District 208-365-7000

Recreation Area

Tentative Opening / Closing dates

Hot Springs Campground

May 1- Oct. 14

Tie Creek Campground

May 1 - Oct. 14

Rattlesnake Campground

Closed for Renovation

Reopens July 1 - Oct. 14

Peace Valley Campground

May 19 – Sept.9

Hardscrabble Campground

May 25 – Sept. 9

Trail Creek Campground

May 18 – Oct. 14

Boiling Springs

Campground

May 11 – Oct. 14

Boiling Springs Cabin

May 19 – Oct. 14 – reserve only

Big Eddy

Campground

May 18 – Sept. 9

Swinging Bridge Campground

May 18 – Sept. 9

Canyon Creek Campground

May 18 – Sept. 9

Emmett Ranger District

Tentative Opening / Closing dates

Cold Springs Campground

May 18 – Sept. 9

Third Fork Cabin

April 13 – Oct. 31 – reserve only

Deadwood Lookout Cabin

May 15 – Oct. 14 – reserve only

Silver Creek Campground

May 11 – Oct. 14



Sage Hen Area (managed by Emmett Ranger District)

Recreation Area

Tentative Opening / Closing dates

Sage Hen Picnic Campground

May 18 – Sept. 9

Cartwright Campground

May 18 – Oct. 14

Antelope Campground

May 18 – Oct. 14

Antelope Annex Campground

May 18 – Oct. 14

Sage Hen Creek Campground

May 18 – Oct. 14

Hollywood Campground

May 18 – Sept. 9

Eastside Campground

May 18 – Sept. 9

Big Eddy Campground

May 18 – Sept. 9



Cascade Ranger District 208-382-7400

Recreation Area

Tentative Opening / Closing dates

*All Cascade District campgrounds are scheduled to open May 23 through Sept. 13.

Ponderosa State Park and the state parks along Lake Cascade are open for Memorial weekend.

The gate on Snowbank Road #446 with access to Blue Lake opens June 1 and remains open through September or until closed by snow.



Idaho City Ranger District 208-392-6681

Recreation Area

Tentative Opening / Closing dates

Bad Bear Campground

May 24 – Sept. 25

Hayfork Campground

May 24 – Sept. 25

Ten Mile Campground

May 24 – Sept. 25

Black Rock Campground

May 24 – Sept. 25

Deer Park Cabin

May 24 – Sept. 25 – reserve only

Barber Flat Campground

May 24 – Sept. 25



Recreation Area

Tentative Opening / Closing dates

Beaver Creek Cabin – reservation only

Reopen - May 24 – Remains open all year

Grayback Campground

CLOSED due to bridge washout

Grayback Campground Group Site

CLOSED due to bridge washout

Edna Creek Campground

May 24 – Sept. 25

Whoop Um Up Campground and Trails

May 24 – Sept. 25

Jenny Lake Trail

From 384 road onto the trail – will need snowshoes to access lake area.

Atlanta Cabin

May 24 – Sept. 25 – reserve only

Graham Cabin – reserve only

Fly in ONLY. ( July 1 – Sept. 18)

Crooked River Trail

CLOSED due to wildfire

Riverside Campground

May 24 – Sept. 25

Power Plant Campground

May 24 – Sept. 25



Lowman Ranger District 208-259-3361

Recreation Area

Tentative Opening / Closing dates

Pine Flats Campground

May 25 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Little Deadwood Campground

May 25 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Mountain View Campground

May 25 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Park Creek Campground

May 25 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Kirkham Hot Springs Campground

May 25 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Helende Campground

May 25 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Warm Springs Rental Cabin

Open year-round

Bonneville Campground

May 25 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

There is no road access to Deadwood Reservoir this Memorial Weekend.

Campgrounds are scheduled to open June 29.

Bull Trout / Martin Lake

June 29 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Deer Flats Campground

June 29 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Bear Valley Campground

June 29 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Elk Creek Guard Station

Nov. 15 – April 15

Fir Creek Campground

June 29 – Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Deadwood Reservoir Campgrounds including Barney’s, Cozy Cove, Hower’s and Riverside

June 29- Sept. 5

(may extend through Sept.)

Lowman Ranger District



Clear Creek Road NFS road 582 will close May 21, 2018, for logging operations.



Major trailheads within Lowman RD

Memorial Day – Labor Day



Mountain Home Ranger District 208-587-7961

Anderson Ranch Reservoir Area

Campgrounds and Trailheads are open May 15 – Oct. 1

Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock Reservoirs concrete ramps are available. Please use caution as floating debris has been spotted in the reservoirs.

Water levels on Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock Reservoirs are controlled by the Bureau of Reclamation. View image and more information about reservoir water levels at:

http://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/ramps/anderson/anderson.html

https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/ramps/arrowrock/arrowrock.html

https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/boipaytea.html

Idaho Fish & Game - Stocking

https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/magic-valley/stocking

EXCEPTION:

Dog Creek Campground is currently closed. Reference order # 0402-01-84

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices



South Fork Boise River Area

Floatboat access ramps along South Fork Boise River are open May 15 – Oct. 1

Tailwaters Boat Ramp is open May 15 – Oct. 1 – Day use only.

Reference order #0402-01-84

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices

Blacks Creek Area (Danskin Trail area)

Danskin Trail system is open.

Middle Fork Boise River Area

Campgrounds and Trailheads in Mid. Fork Boise River area are open:

May 15 – Oct. 1

William Pogue NRT Trail 122 -There is a closure on a portion of this trail system – reference Order # 0402-01-059

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices

Mountain Home Ranger District

Wilson Creek Trail system has a closure, reference order # 0402-01-84

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices

Lower Roaring River trail 045 - There is a closure on a portion on this trail system – reference Order # 0402-01-059

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices

Shafer Butte and Trinity Mountain Recreation Areas

These are high elevation areas and currently are closed due to snow. Shafer Butte Campground opens June 15 and Trinity area opens July 15. Call the district for updates.

SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST

Minidoka Ranger District

*Campground fees will be in effect unless otherwise noted below. Bring drinking water and provisions for packing trash back home.

South Hills

Schipper, Steer Basin, Lower and Upper Penstemon, Porcupine Springs, Diamondfield Jack and the north end of FS Flats campgrounds are open.

Pettit Campground is closed due to hazard trees·

3rd Fork and Bear Gulch are open – No fees.

Contact the Minidoka Ranger District prior to heading to Father and Son and Bostetter Campground for current snow drift conditions.

Roads and Trails are wet so we encourage users to stay on designated roads and trails to prevent damage.

Public drinking system may not be operational.

Sublett

Sublett and Mill Flat Campgrounds are open – No fees.

South Heglar Pass and North Heglar Pass are open for travel.

Raft River (Northern Utah)

Clear Creek Campground and dispersed campground sites upstream from Clear Creek Campground are open. No fees.

One Mile Summit is open, stay on designated roads and trails to prevent damage.

Albion

Bennett Spring Campground is open. – No fees.

Campgrounds Lake Cleveland, Thompson Flats, Twin Lakes and all trailheads are closed due to snowdrifts.

Independence Trailhead is closed due to snow.

Road to the top of Mt. Harrison not opened beyond the Pomerelle Ski Area.

Oakley – Elba Road is open.

Independence Trailhead is not accessible.

FS Road 728 is closed due to snow.

Current road and trail conditions can be obtained by calling the Minidoka Ranger District at 208-678-0430.

Ketchum Ranger District

Boundary Campground will be open with full service.

Full services are available at Boundary Campground.

Fees will be charged - $10/night single unit.

The District will enforce dog leash and dog waste pickup regulations at Boundary. Campground, Adams Gulch and Trail Creek Trailhead.

Current trail conditions for the Ketchum Ranger District can be found at: www.trails.bcrd.org.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area

All of the following campgrounds will be open with full service:

Murdock

Caribou

Wood River

Easley (some sites are flooded due to high water)

Pettit

Smokey Bear Campground

Alturas Inlet

North Shore

Tent Sites

All Redfish Campgrounds will be open except Redfish Inlet

Salmon River

Casino Creek

Riverside (river side only)

Mormon Bend

Upper and Lower O’Brien

Whiskey Flats will be open June 15

Holman will be open June 15

Stanley Lake

Stanley Lake Inlet

Sheep Trail

Trap Creek

Elk Creek is Closed

Grandjean

All dump stations will be opened. Roads may continue to be partially closed due to snow and wet conditions. Current conditions for the SawtoothNationalRecreation Area can be obtained at 208-727-5013.

Fairfield Ranger District

Roads over Couch, Fleck and Wells summits are open. Dollarhide Summit is still closed and other higher elevation roads may be closed due to the fact they are snow-covered and inaccessible.

Forest Service Road #227 between Skeleton Creek and Bowns Creek Campground remains closed due to multiple debris slides and washouts.

Buttercup Roads #418 and #418A as well as Hunter Creek Road #055 are also closed due to washouts.

Campgrounds are open and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring drinking water and trash receptacles as some campgrounds do not provide these amenities.

There is a fee for these campgrounds: Chaparral, Abbott, Baumgartner (CLOSED, check the Forest website and Sawtooth Facebook page for status updates), Bird Creek, Canyon Transfer Camp, Bowns, Willow Creek.

The following campgrounds are open with no fees: Five Points, Bear Creek Transfer Camp, Pioneer Campground (limited sites open due to flood damage), Willow Creek Transfer Camp, Hunter Transfer Camp.

Trail Closures: Deadwood Creek Trail #054. Expect to encounter snow and downed trees on most trails. Trails have not been cleared yet.

The Fairfield Ranger District can be reached at 208-764-3202 for information regarding campgrounds, roads and trails.

PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST

Will be added when available.

  Comments  

About Playing Outdoors

Whether you’re into snow sports or water sports, biking or hiking, or hunting or fishing, Chadd Cripe’s blog is your source for all things fun to do outdoors in the Treasure Valley and beyond.