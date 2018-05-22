Bogus Basin's summer preview, winter miracle and latest improvement project

SHARE COPY LINK The Glade Runner mountain coaster goes 25 miles per hour top speed, and Idaho Statesman sports editor Chadd Cripe strapped on a camera for the ride down. Somebody had to do it. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

The Glade Runner mountain coaster goes 25 miles per hour top speed, and Idaho Statesman sports editor Chadd Cripe strapped on a camera for the ride down. Somebody had to do it. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com