Idaho Fish and Game employees save a yearling deer that got stuck in a hog panel. Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game Aggregated by Chadd Cripe
Idaho Fish and Game employees save a yearling deer that got stuck in a hog panel. Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game Aggregated by Chadd Cripe
Playing Outdoors

Playing Outdoors

Coverage of outdoors and urban recreation in Idaho

Outdoors Blog

A deer gets stuck in a fence. Who ya gonna call? These guys.

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

April 30, 2018 05:15 PM

Idaho Fish and Game receives hundreds of calls a year about deer, elk and other wildlife in distress — often because of the intersection between animals and humans. The most common culprits: loose wire, unkempt fences and wrought-iron fence spires, the department says.

You can help by removing items on your property that can hamper the movement of or injure deer, the department says.

In the video above, a yearling deer was stuck in a loose hog panel.

In the video below, a fawn was stuck in barbed wire.

Idaho Fish and Game employees rescue a fawn caught in barbed wire. Courtesy of Idaho Fish and GameAggregated by Chadd Cripe

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  

About Playing Outdoors

Whether you’re into snow sports or water sports, biking or hiking, or hunting or fishing, Chadd Cripe’s blog is your source for all things fun to do outdoors in the Treasure Valley and beyond.