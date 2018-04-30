A deer gets stuck in a fence. Who ya gonna call? These guys.

Idaho Fish and Game receives hundreds of calls a year about deer, elk and other wildlife in distress — often because of the intersection between animals and humans. The most common culprits: loose wire, unkempt fences and wrought-iron fence spires, the department says.

You can help by removing items on your property that can hamper the movement of or injure deer, the department says.

In the video above, a yearling deer was stuck in a loose hog panel.

In the video below, a fawn was stuck in barbed wire.

