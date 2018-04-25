Watch sage grouse strut: 'All they know is I have to dance. I've got to get these girls.'

Sage grouse are famous for their mating ritual, which plays out each spring on dancing grounds called leks.
Idaho Fish and Game has produced a cool video that highlights this phenomenon of nature, narrated by wildlife biologist Michelle Kemner. "It's always just the coolest thing ever," she says. "Every single time, it's like I've never seen it before. These birds are doing this amazing thing. All they know is I have to dance, I have to keep dancing, I've got to get these girls so that we can keep going."
Watch the video above.
Comments