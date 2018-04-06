Trolling season is off and running; steelhead are hitting (fishing report, April 6)

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 160 Esther Simplot reflects on the park that bears her name Pause 184 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 319 This video will teach you to paddleboard 116 Ridge to Rivers Manager on Mountain Biking 117 Steelhead begin migration to the Pacific Ocean 45 Bald Eagle comes in for landing on Mariners pitcher's shoulders during national anthem 36 Boise State star Shani Remme sticks a bars routine 94 Red Aspen inspires women to stand out with more than just false eyelashes 236 Boise State LB Benton Wickersham on his unique path to the Broncos 68 Ben & Jerry's dishes out free cones for customers for 40th year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Steelhead have begun their migration from Idaho Power’s Niagara Springs fish hatchery near Wendell to the Pacific Ocean. About 1.8 million juvenile steelhead were transported to the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam last week. These fish will travel over 500 miles to the Pacific Ocean where they will spend a year or two growing before they make their return journey upstream. Idaho Power

