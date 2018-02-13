Here’s what you’ll pay for season passes at Bogus, Tamarack in 2018-19

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will utilize the same pricing structure for its 2018-19 season passes as for this season.
Adults will pay $299 to renew their passes during the annual Presidents Day sale, which runs Monday through Feb. 25. The cost is $329 for a new adult pass, which includes ski privileges for the rest of this season.
Other prices for 2017-18, all of which stayed the same as last year: $239 midweek/non-holiday, $199 junior (12-18), $69 child (7-11), $29 preschool (6 and under), $99 nights only, $199 senior (70-plus), $999 family and $109 Nordic adult.
Passes purchased during the sale include the following benefits: one summer chairlift pass at Bogus, one single-day unlimited activity pack for summer, one scenic chairlift ride or bike park ticket at Tamarack, 50 percent off summer lift tickets at Sun Valley Resort, unlimited Nordic access at Bogus, two half-price winter lift tickets, two lift tickets at Tamarack and winter discounts at Sun Valley Resort (lodging and skiing). Plus, pass holders receive a total of 45 free days at the other 15 Powder Alliance resorts.
Tamarack Resort’s sale runs Monday through March 5 and also includes skiing for the rest of this season. Adult ($299) and family ($899) prices remain the same as last season while some of the others changed. Prices include $199 20-something (18-29), $249 midweek, $179 teen (12-17), $95 junior (7-11), $179 senior (70-plus), $99 college, $259 military and $5 for children 6 and under.
Tamarack pass perks include two tickets to Silver Mountain, two night tickets to Bogus Basin, one summer scenic lift ride/bike park ticket at Bogus and discounted bring-a-friend days.
Brundage Mountain is expected to announce its pass sale on Wednesday.
