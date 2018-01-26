Now you can find — and update — trail-by-trail conditions in the Boise area

More Videos 2:29 Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills Pause 0:16 Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment 0:18 Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range 2:17 Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 0:38 Boise High artist reflects on his lost work 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:21 Watch the flu spread across the United States 2:32 Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out the Hard Guy trail in the Ridge to Rivers system through a drone camera. Courtesy of BoiseTrails.com

Check out the Hard Guy trail in the Ridge to Rivers system through a drone camera. Courtesy of BoiseTrails.com