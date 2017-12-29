Trout are biting through the ice at Horsethief (fishing report, Dec. 29)

More Videos 1:12 A fish-eye lens: Here’s what happens under the ice as a fish is hauled in Pause 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise 3:06 Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform 3:46 Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 2:28 'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:56 These are the voices speaking for wild salmon, Northwest dams & nearby communities 1:06 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A fish-eye lens: Here’s what happens under the ice as a fish is hauled in Ice fishing is a fun, social and unique wintertime activity that can be enjoyed by anglers of all ages. It is a good excuse to get out of the house and a challenging twist on traditional fishing. In Idaho, the primary target species are perch and trout. Here’s a look at what happens under the ice taken from Magic Reservoir in eastern Idaho and Clark Canyon Reservoir in western Montana. Ice fishing is a fun, social and unique wintertime activity that can be enjoyed by anglers of all ages. It is a good excuse to get out of the house and a challenging twist on traditional fishing. In Idaho, the primary target species are perch and trout. Here’s a look at what happens under the ice taken from Magic Reservoir in eastern Idaho and Clark Canyon Reservoir in western Montana. Jordan Rodriguez Special to the Idaho Statesman

Ice fishing is a fun, social and unique wintertime activity that can be enjoyed by anglers of all ages. It is a good excuse to get out of the house and a challenging twist on traditional fishing. In Idaho, the primary target species are perch and trout. Here’s a look at what happens under the ice taken from Magic Reservoir in eastern Idaho and Clark Canyon Reservoir in western Montana. Jordan Rodriguez Special to the Idaho Statesman