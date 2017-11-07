Our major ski areas, already making snow, expect to open in a month or less

The major ski areas frequented by Treasure Valley residents are all making snow and hoping to open by early December. Here’s an update:
▪ Bogus Basin: The projected opening date is Dec. 9 but it’s possible the ski area closest to Boise will open sooner if the weather cooperates. This marks the first season for the revamped base area, which provides more terrain for beginners.
▪ Brundage: Seven-day operations are projected to begin Dec. 8. The ski area will open Friday-Sunday sooner if the weather permits. Easy Street will run for free Nov. 24-25, which is Thanksgiving weekend. “The current weather patterns are making us extremely optimistic for an early opening,” Brundage spokeswoman April Whitney said. “But we never count the inches until we see them on the ground.”
▪ Tamarack: The projected opening is Dec. 8. The ski area has 13 inches of natural snow at the base, 29 inches at mid-mountain and 37 inches at the summit.
▪ Sun Valley: Sun Valley Resort plans to begin skiing on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.
