Lucky Peak State Park will have limited boater services for Memorial Day weekend

Only two boat ramps at Lucky Peak State Park will be open for Memorial Day weekend because of low and fluctuating water level in the lake. The closures include the only fuel dock at the lake, so boaters will need to fuel up before they arrive.
Idaho State Parks and Recreation also cautions boaters to watch for debris in the water from the heavy runoff this spring.
The open ramps this weekend will be Turner Gulch and the west ramp at Spring Shores Marina, which likely will lead to some congestion.
“We’re asking boaters to plan in advance for the busy weekend, understanding that launch docks at both Turner Gulch and Spring Shores will be limited,” said Surat Nicol, Lucky Peak State Park assistant manager.
Lucky Peak is 41 feet from full and the water level has been fluctuating greatly day to day. Recently, the water level has been dropping a foot per day and that is expected to continue at least until Sunday. You can track the water level here.
