Lucky Peak State Park will have limited boater services for Memorial Day weekend

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark Pause 1:47 Bass fishing tips from a high school champ 16:39 Angler angst? Here are some fishing etiquette tips to keep the peace 1:12 Here come property assessments 0:48 Play ball: see all of Boise State's new baseball uniforms 0:21 Caldwell's Kelsey Cornwell sees dream realized with Patriots 2:33 A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. 1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect 0:35 Growing Fresca Mexican Foods to expand with Caldwell plant 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Here's what it looks like at Lucky Peak Dam, where water is dumping into the Boise River at a high rate. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Here's what it looks like at Lucky Peak Dam, where water is dumping into the Boise River at a high rate. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com