Playing Outdoors

Playing Outdoors

Coverage of outdoors and urban recreation in Idaho

Outdoors Blog

May 10, 2017 10:45 PM

Watch Boise’s best-known kestrels welcome four chicks to their nest

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

The American kestrels that nest at The Peregrine Fund building south of Boise have added four chicks, with all the action caught by the Bosch KestrelCam. The chicks will be full-sized and ready to fledge in about a month.

The falcon pair laid five eggs. The first two were considered in danger because of a late winter storm. One egg still hasn’t hatched.

“We were uncertain if the first two eggs had survived the storm, but were excited to see the pair lay the last three eggs,” said Dr. Sarah Schulwitz, The Peregrine Fund’s assistant director of the American Kestrel Partnership. “What is exciting is that with four chicks now, at least one of those eggs made it through the cold snap.”

During the next month, the KestrelCam should catch the parents delivering food to the chicks. Check out the live feed at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a live chat with the American Kestrel Partnership coordinator.

Watch kestrel lay its first egg of the season in Boise

The Peregrine Fund offers webcams of a kestrel family that nests on its roof.

Courtesy of The Peregrine Fund ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Kestrel banding in Boise

The American Kestrel Partnership at the World Center for Birds of Prey banded and examined the five kestrel chicks hatched on the building roof.

Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark

View More Video

About Playing Outdoors

Whether you’re into snow sports or water sports, biking or hiking, or hunting or fishing, Chadd Cripe’s blog is your source for all things fun to do outdoors in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Sports Videos