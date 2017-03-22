Dogs create vexing issues in Boise Foothills — and leave behind a ton (or more) of poop

The incident Saturday in the Boise Foothills that reportedly started with a man menacing dog owners and shooting one dog and ended with Boise Police killing him placed the spotlight on one of the most challenging issues on the popular Ridge to Rivers trail system.
Dog owners are a large, active user group in the Foothills, where dogs primarily are allowed to roam off-leash. This can create conflict with other users, particularly when dog owners don’t clean up their pet’s waste or allow their dogs to roam in leashed areas like parking lots.
“This is one of those issues where no one is ever going to be 100 percent satisfied,” said Sara Arkle, the Foothills manager for Boise Parks and Rec, “... but we all have an ability to be part of the solution. That’s bringing an extra bag for picking up poop that your dog didn’t deposit, or nicely reminding folks to have their dogs on a leash in a parking lot and understanding that they’re not going to thank you for that.
“Especially after this weekend, each one of us, we all build the culture of the trails and we all have to be part of a positive culture.”
To get an idea of the scope of the problem, consider this: The city held a poop-scooping event on March 11 at three trailheads. The total collection: 400 pounds of dog poop.
The same event last year at two trailheads netted 125 pounds.
“I’ve had people say we shouldn’t be picking up after folks because then we’re just facilitating the behavior,” Arkle said. “That’s one of those, ‘An eye for an eye and everybody’s blind.’ There’s just people who are never going to pick up their dog’s poop. We’ll be doing those Scoop the Poop events every year. I hope that we’ll slowly expand every year.”
Despite the issues, off-leash policies are extremely popular in the Foothills. During a survey that was part of the master-planning process, only 28 percent of users reported taking their dogs to the trails but 80 percent favored either the current off-leash policies or expanding them. Off-leash policies are in place on 166 of the 190 miles of Ridge to Rivers trails.
Dogs are required to stay within 30 feet of their owners and within voice control when off-leash; they must be on-leash in parking lots. Owners also are expected to pick up their dog’s waste. Violations of those policies could result in $25 fines, which cost almost $85 after court costs are added. But the city only has two animal control officers to enforce those rules and they prioritize education over enforcement. Boise Police also can issue citations.
“We do hear from both sides — there’s not a lot of in-between that we hear about,” Jerry Pugh, the community programs coordinator for Boise Parks and Rec, said last year for a story on dogs in the Foothills. “That’s why we’re trying to strike that balance — make sure that we offer up a good range of opportunities to go run their dogs and run them legally while respecting the folks that don’t want to see them out there, that are afraid of dogs.”
The two largest dog-related problems are dog waste and dogs running loose in parking lots.
The city hopes to address the latter at one of the most popular dog locations, Hillside to Hollow, with expanded parking. The city has reached an agreement with Healthwise (2601 N. Bogus Basin Road) to provide 18 marked parking spots in the company’s parking lot for access to Hillside to Hollow. That’s up from five previously. (There’s also a full parking lot available at Hillside Park.)
As part of the deal, the city is able to enforce its rules in the parking lot (it couldn’t before).
“We will be working with the partners we have, the Land Trust (of the Treasure Valley) and even our animal enforcement officers, to help educate people that use that trailhead at Healthwise to be respectful and adhere to on-leash-dog trailhead requirements,” Arkle said. “This is great that we have 18 new spots. We really need to be respectful. We’re going to try to bring people with us. I know that nobody wants a heavy hand.”
Chadd Cripe: 208-377-6398, @IDS_Outdoors
Comments