Outdoors Blog

March 15, 2017 10:25 PM

Frozen T-shirt contest, snowbar highlight Bogus’ 100-inch party (ski report, March 16)

Playing Outdoors

Coverage of outdoors and urban recreation in Idaho

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area has a major bash scheduled for Saturday to celebrate a rare 100-inch base at the ski area.

General Manager Brad Wilson described the 100-inch base, which came and went quickly, as a once-every-two-decades type of event. The base is now 83 inches at the summit, from a season total of 231 inches of snow.

The party will run from noon to 6 p.m. and feature a snowbar outside Simplot Lodge (cash only). A snowbar is an outdoor bar built out of snow and ice — the skiing equivalent of a swim-up bar. The bar will offer a themed discount — 100 cents off drinks.

Among the games and activities will be a frozen T-shirt contest, which is much different than a wet T-shirt contest. Contestants will be handed a wadded, frozen T-shirt. The first to get the shirt into a wearable condition and put it on wins.

Other activities include a tug-of-war and a dash for cash. A DJ will be on hand and wings will be discounted 75 cents (75th anniversary for Bogus). Check the Bogus Basin website for updates.

[Hailey teen thrives as sled-dog racer; ‘Like drifting on clouds,’ she says]

Bogus expects to stay open through April 16. The pond skimming competition is April 15.

Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

This film was produced for Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area as part of the ski area's 75th anniversary on Dec. 20, 2017.

Courtesy of Bogus Basin ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Sun Valley Resort is planning a Baldy Bash for April 21-23, its final weekend of an extended season. The regular season ends April 16. The Baldy Bash includes discounted lift tickets, live music, food and drink specials, vintage Warren Miller movies, cosmic bowling and lodging deals. Lift tickets are $59 adults, $39 kids and $49 seniors if purchased online at least three days in advance. At the window, the prices are $89, $39 and $63.

Sun Valley has received 301 inches of snow this year and has a 117-inch base at the summit.

Brundage Mountain near McCall is up to 273 inches this season and a 102-inch summit depth.

Tamarack Resort near Donnelly has 105 inches at the summit.

Highlights from the super-G races at Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin is hosting the Trudi Bolinder Memorial U16 and U19 super-G races this weekend. Check out some of the action from Friday.

Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Related content

Outdoors Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caldwell schools are bringing preschool into the classroom

View more video

About Playing Outdoors

Whether you’re into snow sports or water sports, biking or hiking, or hunting or fishing, Chadd Cripe’s blog is your source for all things fun to do outdoors in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Sports Videos