Frozen T-shirt contest, snowbar highlight Bogus’ 100-inch party (ski report, March 16)

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area has a major bash scheduled for Saturday to celebrate a rare 100-inch base at the ski area.
General Manager Brad Wilson described the 100-inch base, which came and went quickly, as a once-every-two-decades type of event. The base is now 83 inches at the summit, from a season total of 231 inches of snow.
The party will run from noon to 6 p.m. and feature a snowbar outside Simplot Lodge (cash only). A snowbar is an outdoor bar built out of snow and ice — the skiing equivalent of a swim-up bar. The bar will offer a themed discount — 100 cents off drinks.
Among the games and activities will be a frozen T-shirt contest, which is much different than a wet T-shirt contest. Contestants will be handed a wadded, frozen T-shirt. The first to get the shirt into a wearable condition and put it on wins.
Other activities include a tug-of-war and a dash for cash. A DJ will be on hand and wings will be discounted 75 cents (75th anniversary for Bogus). Check the Bogus Basin website for updates.
[Hailey teen thrives as sled-dog racer; ‘Like drifting on clouds,’ she says]
Bogus expects to stay open through April 16. The pond skimming competition is April 15.
Sun Valley Resort is planning a Baldy Bash for April 21-23, its final weekend of an extended season. The regular season ends April 16. The Baldy Bash includes discounted lift tickets, live music, food and drink specials, vintage Warren Miller movies, cosmic bowling and lodging deals. Lift tickets are $59 adults, $39 kids and $49 seniors if purchased online at least three days in advance. At the window, the prices are $89, $39 and $63.
Sun Valley has received 301 inches of snow this year and has a 117-inch base at the summit.
Brundage Mountain near McCall is up to 273 inches this season and a 102-inch summit depth.
Tamarack Resort near Donnelly has 105 inches at the summit.
Comments