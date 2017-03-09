Treasure Valley fishing pro hooks a gator while practicing in Mississippi

Idaho bass fishing pro Darrell Ocamica of New Plymouth was pre-fishing this week for a tournament later this season in Mississippi when he hooked an unusual whopper: an alligator.
I saw the photos on Facebook and asked Ocamica to share a quick story about them. Here’s what he emailed me:
“So many alligators. I thought I would see a lot in Florida but there are way more here at Ross Barnett (Reservoir) in Jackson, Mississippi. I was throwing a frog, as you see in the pic, and got a little too close and he snapped at it and got it.”
Ocamica will return to Ross Barnett for a Bassmaster Elite Series event April 27-30. The next major event is the Bassmaster Classic on March 24-26 in Texas.
Ocamica made the cut and finished 50th in his first event on the Elite Series. He missed the cut and finished 99th in his second event.
Here’s a profile we ran on Ocamica earlier this year.
Comments