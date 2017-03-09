Outdoors Blog

March 9, 2017 11:20 PM

Treasure Valley fishing pro hooks a gator while practicing in Mississippi

Playing Outdoors

Coverage of outdoors and urban recreation in Idaho

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Idaho bass fishing pro Darrell Ocamica of New Plymouth was pre-fishing this week for a tournament later this season in Mississippi when he hooked an unusual whopper: an alligator.

I saw the photos on Facebook and asked Ocamica to share a quick story about them. Here’s what he emailed me:

“So many alligators. I thought I would see a lot in Florida but there are way more here at Ross Barnett (Reservoir) in Jackson, Mississippi. I was throwing a frog, as you see in the pic, and got a little too close and he snapped at it and got it.”

Ocamica will return to Ross Barnett for a Bassmaster Elite Series event April 27-30. The next major event is the Bassmaster Classic on March 24-26 in Texas.

Ocamica made the cut and finished 50th in his first event on the Elite Series. He missed the cut and finished 99th in his second event.

Here’s a profile we ran on Ocamica earlier this year.

Bassmaster Elite angler Darrell Ocamica of Idaho gives bass fishing tips

Ocamica of New Plymouth shares his favorite lake and offers a tip on strategy.

Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Related content

Outdoors Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise State falls to San Diego State in MWC quarterfinal

View more video

About Playing Outdoors

Whether you’re into snow sports or water sports, biking or hiking, or hunting or fishing, Chadd Cripe’s blog is your source for all things fun to do outdoors in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Sports Videos