Tamarack sets ski resort’s snow record; Bogus closes in on rare 100-inch base

A wave of snowstorms in March has produced a record snow base at Tamarack Resort.
The resort near Donnelly received 40 inches of snow in a four-day period ending Wednesday morning. That increased the snow depth at the summit to 122 inches (10 feet, 2 inches) — topping a record that had stood since 2007-08, General Manager Brad Larsen said.
The previous record was 105 inches on March 6, 2008.
“March has arrived like an abominable snowman bent on burying Tamarack,” the resort said in a marketing email.
Meanwhile, Bogus Basin is nearing a 100-inch base and is planning a party to mark the occasion. The summit base was 96 inches as of Wednesday morning. The Bogus website reported 100 inches Wednesday evening.
“Every two decades we have one of these,” General Manager Brad Wilson said. “It’s not often.”
The season total at Bogus is 231 inches of snow. With 34 more inches, Bogus will have its best snow year since 2010-11 (317 inches).
At Brundage Mountain near McCall, 40 inches of snow has fallen in the past week, including 6 inches overnight Tuesday. The summit depth is 116 inches. That has fueled hopes of a later-than-scheduled closing this season.
“We’re not quite ready to tack bonus weekends on to the end of our season,” said April Whitney, Brundage’s spokeswoman, “but this powdery weather cycle certainly boosts the prospects for an extended season.”
At Sun Valley Resort, season passes have gone on sale. The Challenger pass (unlimited Bald/Dollar skiing) is $1,899. A new Freedom Found Pass, which allows unlimited skiing early and late in the season with 15 days of skiing during the peak season (Dec. 16-March 18), is $1,129. A full list of options is available here.
Other recent skiing-related stories:
▪ Bogus Basin’s summer investment presents chance to leave ‘financial distress’ behind
▪ Bogus Basin to add mountain coaster, summer tubing, new beginner terrain
▪ Bogus Basin season pass sale sets revenue record
Comments