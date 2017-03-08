Films about elk, boots win audience choice awards at Boise’s nature film festival

The audiences at the Les Bois Film Festival on Saturday chose a film about elk migration and a film about a pair of boots as their favorites.
In the sold-out evening session, “Elk River” was the People’s Choice winner. It’s a documentary about elk migration in the Yellowstone National Park area. “Ace and the Desert Dog,” about a Utah backpacker and his dog, finished second. Boise films “The Falconer” by Glenn Oakley and “Chasing Ridgelines” by Jason Kauffman finished third and fourth.
In the afternoon session, “Paul’s Boots” took the prize. The film was about a pair of hiking boots carried along the Appalachian Trail by friends and family in honor of a man who died before he could hike the trail. “Moving the Giants,” about an arborist and the redwoods, and “The High Divide,” which explores the mountains of eastern Idaho, were second and third.
The festival drew 1,300 people to the Egyptian Theatre, organizers said. This was the first time that it featured multiple sessions. An early session served as the premier for Boise-based Wild Lens’ half-hour film about the plight of the vaquita, a nearly extinct porpoise in the Gulf of California.
The 2018 Les Bois Film Festival is scheduled for March 3.
