March 6, 2017 3:33 PM

Watch short film that shows ‘grit and spirit of community’ that created Bogus Basin

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area’s celebration of its upcoming 75th anniversary included production of a nearly 5-minute film that explains the ski area’s history and place in our community.

The film was shown Saturday as part of the Les Bois Film Festival’s evening session. It was produced by Boise-based advertising creative (and former Snake River fishing guide) Dave Cook primarily with film and photos in the Bogus Basin archives. Bogus also produced some large-format photos that have been displayed around town and will be permanently installed at Simplot Lodge. The projects were funded in part by a grant from the Boise City Department of Arts & History.

Above, you can watch the film in its entirety. Bogus Basin will celebrate its anniversary on Dec. 20.

“We’ve been skiing in Boise for so long, we tend to take it for granted,” the narrator says in the film, which honors in part the people “whose grit and spirit of community brought Bogus Basin to life.”

▪  Bogus sets record for season-pass revenue during Presidents Day sale.

▪  Bogus Basin begins historic year with fireworks show.

