Storm drops 21 inches at Bogus, 18 at Brundage, 12 at Tamarack (ski report, Jan. 19)

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area received another huge snow dump from the latest storm with 21 inches in 24 hours.
The base has increased to 80 inches. Small amounts of snow are in the forecast through the weekend before the sun comes out next week.
Tamarack Resort sent an email suggesting skiers and snowboarders “might be getting sick” today. The resort received 8 inches of snow overnight on top of 4 inches Wednesday. Another 3 inches are in the forecast for Thursday.
Brundage Mountain received 11 inches of snow overnight and 18 inches in 24 hours. On Facebook, the resort noted the Bear Chair and Easy Street would be the best bets for groomed slopes. “The rest of the mountain is covered in powder or ‘powderoy’ on the runs groomed while the snow continued to pile up overnight,” it said.
Sun Valley Resort received 7 inches overnight. However, note that U.S. 20 between Mountain Home and Fairfield is closed because of an avalanche. That’s on the primary route from Boise to Sun Valley.
The route to McCall looks slick. Check out conditions here.
• • •
Nordic race set for Saturday in McCall
The fifth annual McCall Re-Mastered Nordic races are Saturday in McCall. The elite races will be held at Ponderosa State Park. Events cover 15, 30 and 45 kilometers. The freestyle events begin at 10 a.m. There’s a free ski day and after-party for participants and volunteers Sunday at Jug Mountain Ranch. Registration is $63. More info here.
Comments