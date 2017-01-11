Bogus Basin has received 27 inches of snow in the past week (ski report, Jan. 12)

In last week’s ski report, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area had reported 81 inches of snow this season.
That total is now up to 108 inches — which means Bogus has received 27 inches of fresh snow in a week. No wonder the ski area endured two power outages this week, shutting down for the day on Tuesday and suspending operations temporarily on Wednesday.
Bogus received 20 inches in a 48-hour span that ended Wednesday.
“These closures had a significant impact on our business these days and we were as disappointed as our guests that we were unable to operate, as the snow conditions were excellent,” said Susan Saad, director of community and customer relations.
And Bogus isn’t alone.
Sun Valley Resort received 16 inches of snow in one 24-hour period this week (and 27.5 inches in 72 hours) for a season total of 127 inches.
Brundage Mountain received 19 inches in the past week for a season total of 124 inches.
Tamarack Resort had a 6-inch day this week to reach 122 inches at the summit this season.
And Soldier Mountain will be closed Thursday, one of its normal operating days, because of too much snow — creating dangerous road and avalanche conditions and burying parts of a chairlift (see the photo above). Soldier Mountain will be open Friday-Monday for the holiday weekend.
For complete reports, check out the conditions map at the bottom of this post.
A few miscellaneous notes:
▪ The Bogus Basin Nordic Team is holding a clinic Sunday. The two-hour sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Registration is $42 for one session or $63 for both, not including equipment or trail pass. Register here.
▪ The Park N’ Ski system north of Idaho City, including the Stargaze Point hike I wrote about this week, is cut off right now because Idaho 21 has been closed north of town. ITD cited avalanche danger. Get updates here.
▪ Brundage will hold its sixth annual Beer & Gear Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Participating breweries include Salmon River Brewery, Payette, Edge, Mad Swede, Mother Earth, County Line Brewing and Hunga Dunga. The beer garden will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Demo skis and snowboards will be available for one-hour tryouts.
▪ The Sawtooth National Recreation Area will offer family snowshoe tours Jan. 28, Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 4. Tours begin at 11 a.m. Meet inside the SNRA visitor center at 10:45 a.m. Info here.
▪ Winter weather has closed some recreation sites near Salmon. Info here.
