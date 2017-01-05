Bogus Basin gets biggest boost from latest snowstorm (ski report, Jan. 5)

Boise and Bogus Basin seemed to get hit the hardest by the latest wave of snowstorms in southern Idaho.
As of early morning Thursday, here were the snow reports at the major ski areas in the region:
▪ Bogus Basin had received 11 inches in the past 48 hours, bringing the season total to 81 inches and the base to 51. Sunday and Monday could be pesky with temperatures expected to hover right around freezing but more snow is on the way next week.
▪ Brundage received 6 inches from the recent storms to bring the season total to 105 inches, the base depth to 37 and the summit depth to 56. The majority of the fresh snow fell Monday. More snow is in the forecast Saturday-Monday, with the temperature rising to 31 degrees on Monday. Brundage is offering its Family Fun Pack for $149 during January, which is Learn a Snow Sport (or Learn to Ski & Snowboard) Month. The pack includes Bear Chair lift tickets and rental gear for a family of four. The regular price is $199. The fun pack won’t be available Jan. 14-15, a holiday weekend.
▪ Tamarack received 5 inches in 48 hours. Its totals are 48 inches at the summit and 44 inches at mid-mountain. A string of snowstorms are expected to hit beginning Saturday.
▪ Sun Valley received 4 inches in the past 48 hours. Its totals are 84 inches for the season, 64 inches at the summit and 48 inches at the base.
Meanwhile, Pomerelle in south-central Idaho reported 14 inches of snow in a 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon. The ski area got so much snow that night skiing was closed Wednesday because of road conditions.
For a full rundown of conditions at Idaho ski areas, check out the map below. I’m planning to be at Soldier Mountain on Thursday (roads permitting) and will write about that trip next week.
